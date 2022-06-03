The Robo.Systems 2x2 Ultra Bike can store several liters of fuel in each of its wheels! — Picture courtesy of Robo.Systems, Robo.Systems 2X2 Ultra Bike

NEW YORK, June 3 — The 2x2 Ultra Bike from Robo.Systems is an unusual motorcycle that stands out for its ability to store several litres of fuel in each of its wheels. This fuel is used to power a generator that can recharge its battery just about anywhere. What could be more appealing to off-road adventurers?

As its name suggests, the 2X2 Ultra Bike is a two-wheel-drive motorcycle. Each wheel is driven by a small motor with a peak power output of 2 kW. Its maximum speed tops 50 km/h. But, more importantly, this is above all an all-terrain bike, capable of overcoming all kinds of obstacles, riding in mud, snow and even on water with the help of floating side cushions.

Its waterproof battery gives this bike a range of about 60 km. It can be recharged at any time, even in the middle of nowhere, thanks to a small generator that runs on gasoline. And the original thing about this bike is that this fuel is stored in the aluminium rims of its two wheels, each offering a capacity of just over 20 litres.

Robo.Systems is now taking orders for the 2X2 Ultra Bike, with prices starting from US$1,990 (RM8,800). The first models should be shipped before the end of the year. — ETX Studio