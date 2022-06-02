Ashley Butler got her dentures paid by an anonymous donor. — (Picture via instagram/mama_up_in_smoke)

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — A woman from Tennessee, US, with no teeth, had her dentures paid by an anonymous donor.

Ashley Butler said that she was unable to pay for the most basic dentures after being consulted for free at the dentist, reported NYPost.

"I remember crying in the reception and saying I will be back once I have saved around US$4,000 (RM17,576),” she was quoted by Caters News Agency.

Butler said she received a phone call from the dentist the next day, claiming that an anonymous donor had overheard her story at the dentist and paid for her tooth extractions and her new dentures.

In November 2020, she had her teeth extracted and in September 2021, she received her temporary dentures.

Butler stated that she started to lose her teeth as a result of a drug use.

"We all have a past and sadly I was addicted to crystal meth following a toxic relationship."

She said that she uses her TikTok platform to share her experiences of her addiction and toxic relationship in an effort to promote self-acceptance to her followers.

Butler also spoke about getting called a 'catfish' after posting pictures of herself looking different with and without the dentures.

"It is the reason I try and bring positivity and happiness daily on my platform. I am who I am, I’m not trying to portray myself as anyone but me.”