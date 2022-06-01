The man earned severe criticism for disrespecting the dead with his actions. —Screenshots via Instagram/ Fakta Indonesia

PETALING JAYA, June 1 — A man in Indonesia came under fire from social media after he decided to process his heartbreak by twerking on a gravesite.

A video of the man’s actions has gained hundreds of comments after being reposted by several Instagram accounts, including Fakta Indo.

In the seven-second clip, the man is seen clambering atop a grave before vigorously twerking on it - to the point where the cigarette in his mouth falls off.

As he does so, these words appear above him: "Now that my world of romance has ended, it’s time to return to madness.”

Fakta Indonesia’s caption for the video is less forgiving: "For the sake of content, this young man dances on a grave.”

Commenters overwhelmingly agreed with this later sentiment, decrying the man for disrespecting the gravesite.

"(I) want to say some harsh words,” said YouTuber Mehta Zulia, while Indonesian badminton player Ihsan Maulana Mustofa just said, "Stupid!”

Several other commenters, meanwhile, sarcastically made predictions of half-hearted apologies and "clarifications” from the man regarding the incident.