Some 16 per cent of 18-to-24-year-olds spend between one and five hours watching streaming content each week, according to a YouGov survey. — iStock pic via ETX Studio

PARIS, May 31 — How much time do members of Generation Z spend watching streaming content? Streaming has revolutionised the world of entertainment and has found a major place in our lives — especially for Gen Zers.

In fact, 12 per cent of this generation reportedly watches between 6 and 10 hours of streaming content per week. In Spain, that figure rises to 21 per cent.

On a global scale, 16 per cent of 18-to-24-year-olds spend between one and five hours watching streaming content each week, according to data from a YouGov study conducted in 43 countries.

In Spain, 31 per cent of 18-to-24-year-olds spend between one and five hours on a streaming platform. This is more than in France (29 per cent), and in England and Germany (25 per cent).

In fact, 21 per cent of Spanish 18-to-24 year-olds surveyed say they watch TV via streaming platforms for between six and 10 hours a week. Germany follows with 18 per cent, England with 17 per cent and France with 16 per cent, compared to 12 per cent for the global average.

And Spain again leads its neighbours, with 14 per cent in this age group watching between 11 and 15 hours of streaming content a week, and 6 per cent watching for between 36 and 40 hours.

The study analysis, focusing specifically on France, Germany, Spain and England, also highlights the preferences and habits of consumers when it comes to streaming services. The analysis reflects a certain enthusiasm for group subscriptions, for example.

According to the study, 60 per cent of Generation Zers in France would like to have more offers like this. But users in Germany are the most interested in these offers, at 74 per cent, followed by those in England, at 67 per cent.

The Spanish seem less interested, however, with 48 per cent in favour of more group offers.

Comedy leads the way on streaming content

Enthusiasm appears to wane when it comes to sharing personal accounts. Only 45 per cent of French respondents would agree to share their login and password with their friends and family.

This stands at 36 per cent for Spanish respondents and 53 per cent for the English. Germans appear to be the most supportive of account sharing, with 70 per cent ready to provide this service — a practice that Netflix wants to stamp out.

Since the advent of Netflix, streaming platforms have carved out a significant place in the world of entertainment and media consumption.

More than one in two young people polled in France (54 per cent) reported that their TV watching habits have changed because of streaming, compared to 74 per cent in Germany, 73 per cent in England and 42 per cent in Spain.

When it comes to content, comedy is the most popular genre worldwide, watched by 50 per cent of 18-24 year olds, according to the YouGov survey. — ETX Studio