Kim with some of his gold paintings that were recently featured in an exclusive exhibition in KL. — Picture via Aureo Gallery.

PETALING JAYA, May 30 — Kuala Lumpur’s Aureo Gallery recently featured an exhibition featuring gold paintings in 50 Golden Finites by South Korean artist Kim II Tae.

The exhibition which ended yesterday, featured gold paintings valued up to US$2 million (RM8.76million).

Renowned for being the first artist in the world to paint with 24-carat gold, Kim spent 11 years developing the unique art formula that ensures the everlasting radiance of his many paintings.

Some of Kim’s timeless masterpieces in the exhibition were accompanied by enchanting light projections and performances.

Smaller paintings such as the Golden Horse and Tree of Abundance are being showcased at the Glasshouse.

Two glamorous brands were featured in the exhibition in luxury camera manufacturer Leica and Mercedes-Benz dealer Hap Seng Star.

Under the Aureo Empowerment Movement, a portion of the sales from Kim’s gold paintings will go to charity organisations such as Fugee School, Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia and A-HEART.

Click on Aureo Gallery and 50 Golden Finites, to find out more or follow @aureogallery on Instagram and Facebook for updates.