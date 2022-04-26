UK man gets back wallet with contents intact after losing it seven years ago in taxi

The wallet was wedged underneath the cab’s seat before it was found by the driver recently. — Picture via Facebook/Andy Evans

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — A 45-year-old man from Manchester, UK got his wallet back seven years after losing it in a taxi.

Andy Evans left the wallet containing his driving licence, bank cards, and £134 (RM744) in cash in a taxi as he travelled back from watching a concert at Heaton Park in June 2015.

Evans had flagged the black mini-bus style taxi down outside the park in north Manchester and had no idea which firm it belonged to, so he had no way of contacting the driver, Manchester Evening News reported.

After reaching his destination and realising his wallet was missing, Evans assumed it was gone forever.

But a package had arrived at his home at Wythenshawe recently containing the wallet exactly as he had left it seven years ago.

According to the portal, the brown Henri Lloyd wallet was undisturbed and all the cash was still inside with the notes folded as Evans had put them in.

However, some of the bank notes and coins are no longer in circulation.

“It’s just absolutely crazy,” Evans reportedly said, adding that initially he was confused as he did not remember the wallet.

The package had an email address on the envelope which Evans wrote to and received a reply saying that the wallet had been “found in an old taxi”.

The email, signed ‘Manchester Taxi Driver’ said the wallet was found in an old taxi and looked untouched.

“I hope all the belongings are there. Get yourself to a bank to get the money updated and enjoy. All the best.”

Evans said the wallet had gotten wedged underneath the seat before it was found by the driver recently.

As a gesture of gratitude, Evans offered the driver money to thank him for his honesty.

The man, who still drives a taxi, however, told Evans to contribute it to charity in view of Ramadan.

“Let’s get it to those less fortunate,” said the driver.