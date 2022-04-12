Afraid of losing her 13,000 viewers, Indonesian YouTuber continues Instagram session while peeing (VIDEO)

An Indonesian YouTuber, Ria Ricis has left her Instagram live viewers in shock after she brought along her phone to the bathroom as she needed to pee. ― Picture via Instagram/ RICIS

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 ― An Indonesian YouTuber shocked her Instagram live viewers after she continued the session in the toilet as she needed to urinate.

Her Instagram live was then reposted on an Indonesian gossip page, lambegosiiip, on Instagram.

Through the series of videos, the YouTuber Ria Ricis was seen doing a “live” broadcast with over 13,000 viewers recently when she suddenly felt the urge to go to the bathroom.

She was also seen contemplating on whether to continue or end her broadcast as she was afraid to lose her over 13,000 viewers at the time.

“Guys, I have something to tell you. I need to pee but I’m sure that all of you wouldn’t want to see me peeing and I also don’t want to leave (the ‘live’ broadcast).

“How about this, all of you just follow me to the bathroom but I will adjust the camera to look the opposite direction, how about that? You guys can keep me company while I pee ya,” Ria said.

The 26-year-old who is pregnant with her first child was also heard trying to figure out how to distract her viewers from listening to her peeing.

“I swear that I needed to pee. I’m a pregnant mother after all. If I leave (the ‘live’ broadcast), the viewers will leave as well but if I take you with me, you’ll see me peeing,” she said.

Ria then proceeds with taking her viewers with her to the bathroom.

However, upon entering the bathroom, Ria placed her phone camera facing the wall and turned on the tap so the water would distract the viewers from any noise she would make.

After relieving herself, she was shocked to find out that her viewers had risen drastically from 13,000 to over 17,000 viewers.

According to Indonesian portal Liputan6, although Ria managed to keep her viewers at that time, other social media users were disgusted and claimed that Ria was doing it for the sake of content.

Other social media users also said that she should’ve ended the broadcast instead of going on with it.