Kim Kardashian makes way for greater diversity on the swimwear scene

With Skims, Kim Kardashian is launching her first swimwear collection. — Picture courtesy of kimkardashian / Instagram

LOS ANGELES, March 20 — After underwear, loungewear and shapewear, Kim Kardashian is taking the plunge with her first swimwear line, which, like its predecessors, focuses on inclusion. Landing in a very wide range of sizes, this collection combines design, comfort, sustainability and accessibility — undoubtedly a recipe for success.

Created almost three years ago, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, Skims, has clearly experienced a spectacular rise. Recently valued at US$3.2 billion (RM13.4 billion) — a tidy sum — the label now encompasses body-shaping lingerie, as well as underwear and loungewear. And the businesswoman shows no sign of stopping there, launching into swimwear as of Friday, March 18. The move comes in response to requests from her fans, the star explains on Instagram. And from the look of the comments that have quickly proliferated under the reality TV star’s post, this new line is likely to sell out in a flash.

Influence and inclusion, a recipe for success

Just like Rihanna, who scored a major hit with her inclusive lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, Kim Kardashian has, in just a few years, managed to win over shoppers in search of underwear suitable for all body shapes and sizes. Perhaps surprisingly, this is something that is still not all that widespread today, although specialist brands have stepped up their efforts in recent years. Still, it’s a brand philosophy that is nevertheless successful, and proves that women — and men — are gradually turning to brands that are committed to inclusion.

Yet to be released, the collection — which promises curve-hugging styles that keep wearers comfortable and confident in all situations — is already making a splash on social media. And with a community of nearly 300 million followers on Instagram, Kim Kardashian probably won’t need to worry too much about the future success of this new project.

Minimalist styles meet sustainability

With this first line of swimwear, Kim K. continues to stick closely to the DNA of her brand in offering comfortable, streamlined, fuss-free pieces with cuts suitable for the majority of people. This all comes in a minimalist style, and is made largely from recycled nylon — a shrewd move that allows the star to highlight the sustainable side of her collection. In fact, it would be hard to make it any more attractive to an audience that’s no doubt already won over.

When it comes to the collection styles, each available in no less than seven colors, it’s soon evident that the collection has indeed been conceived for one and all. Beyond the question of sizing — which ranges from XXS to 4XL — it’s also about shapes and cuts. It seems virtually impossible not to find something to please everyone. Taking in triangle cuts, bra styles, low-cut tops, bandeau tops, crop tops with long or short sleeves, swim T-shirts, and no less than six variations of the one-piece swimsuit — including one model cut with shorts — the collection also includes a skirt and a sarong. The line is well and truly designed to include the largest number of people possible... and then some.

In terms of price, Skims Swim is more or less in line with the brand’s lingerie. Classic swimsuit tops and bottoms are priced from €30 (RM140), rising to €80 for a one-piece swimsuit. It’s certainly not cheap, but nor is the pricing excessively out of reach. For all the hype, it now it remains to be seen if this new swimwear line will meet with the anticipated level of success. — ETX Studio