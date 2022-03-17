In Florida, man nabbed after calling 911 to verify authenticity of his meth

Colucci told the deputies that he wanted his meth tested as he doesn’t want other people to purchase the same ‘fake’ meth from the individual who sold it to him. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly called the police to verify the authenticity of his methamphetamine (meth).

In a Facebook post shared by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the authorities stated that Spring Hill resident, Thomas Eugene Colucci had called 911 asking them to dispatch an officer as he believed that the meth he used felt like Bath Salts, another type of psychoactive street drug.

As the deputies arrived at Colucci’s place, he also told them that he had recently purchased the meth from an individual he met at a local bar.

He then proceeded to tell the deputies that he was an experienced drug user and said he ‘knew what it should feel like’ after handing two small bags containing white crystal-like substance to the deputies.

Colucci then told the deputies that he wanted his meth tested as he doesn’t want other people to purchase the same ‘fake’ meth from the individual who sold it to him, and he wanted the deputies to ‘put the person in trouble’ for selling dangerous drugs.

After performing a field test on the two baggies Colucci provided, the officers confirmed that the substance from the baggies tested positive for meth.

Colucci was arrested afterwards but was taken to a local hospital first after he complained that he had some chest pains.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office charged Colucci with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts) and set his bond to US$7,000 (RM29,340.50).

The county sheriff’s office also left a cheeky message at the end of their post.

“If you, or someone you know, has doubts about the authenticity of any illegal narcotics you have on-hand or have obtained from another person, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to provide this service, FREE of charge.”