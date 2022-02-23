This app can help you understand TS Eliot’s ‘The Waste Land’

An undated picture of American British-born writer, TS Eliot, who received the Nobel prize of literature in 1948. — Picture via ETX Studio

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, Feb 23 — TS Eliot didn’t write The Waste Land to be easily understood. That’s why Faber & Faber is releasing an app dedicated to the most famous of modern poems, to mark its centenary. It offers a variety of features to help readers engage with The Waste Land.

The Waste Land is nowadays no longer a puzzle poem. Except for the puzzle of making it relevant for the digital age. Faber takes on this challenge with its award-winning The Waste Land app, which was first released 10 years ago. It has recently been redesigned for use on iPhones as well as updated for the latest generation of iPads. It is now available on the App Store.

The app helps readers to engage with a landmark poem that “enchanted and devastated a whole generation,” as author and critic Edmund Wilson once wrote. It provides the text of The Waste Land and reproduces pages of the original manuscript. Handwritten editorial notes from Ezra Pound, a Modernist poet and mentor to Eliot, illustrate how the poem took shape when the author of The Cantos was editing it. The app also includes more than 35 expert video perspectives on the poem, including contributions from late Irish poet and playwright Seamus Heaney as well as English author Jeanette Winterson.

While thousands of readers have gone through The Waste Land without an app, it offers features that only technology can offer. Among them are readings synchronized to the text by Eliot himself, as well as late English poet Ted Hughes and Danish-American actor Viggo Mortensen. Theater buffs can also watch a filmed video performance of the entire poem by actor Fiona Shaw, directed by Adam Low. “We’re delighted in this centenary year that more people than ever before can now explore The Waste Land in this truly innovative format,” said Sophie Clarke, business manager at Faber, to the Bookseller.

The Waste Land app release is part of a full program of new projects marking the centenary of the poem. Faber & Faber is also planning to publish a new recording of the poem by The Sopranos actor Edoardo Ballerini, a new facsimile edition as well as Matthew Hollis’ The Waste Land: A Biography of a Poem. This “riveting” piece of non-fiction reconstructs the genesis of the poem and brings its times vividly to life through the interwoven lives of Ezra Pound, Vivien Eliot, and of TS Eliot himself. — ETX Studio



