Woman in China roasted on social media for complaining about RM5,000 'ang pow' from boyfriend’s family

A woman in China was roasted on social media after she complained her boyfriend's family only gave her RM5,000 ‘ang pow’ money. ― Picture via Facebook/ Tinco Leung

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― A woman from China has been roasted on social media after she complained about the amount of ang pow money she received from her boyfriend's family during Chinese New Year.

The woman, who was not identified, had voiced her unhappiness of getting 8,000 yuan (RM5,265) ang pow in several messages and accused the parents of being stingy, Mothership reported.

She had lamented about the “meagre” sum in a screenshot of messages that was shared on Weibo.

In the messages, the woman wrote that she had accompanied her boyfriend to his family home and met his parents for the first time ahead of the festive season.

His parents offered her good food during her stay with them and she was “satisfied” that his family did not seem like “the sort who lacks money or is stingy”.

Before the couple left the family home to return to Chengdu, the woman received a red packet from her boyfriend's mother.

The woman opened it in the car and the amount of money in it caused her impression of their family to change completely.

Seeing the money, the woman felt slighted and disrespected and lamented that the amount was too little.

She hinted that her boyfriend's family could afford to give her more as his family background is not bad.

Besides questioning if the family was showing their disregard for her, she emphasised her concern about their treatment towards her in the future, which she implied will go downhill.

Seeing her messages, some social media users suggested that the couple break up, telling her to find another person who would give her 80,000 yuan (RM52,639).

Others were more sarcastic in their response with one questioning why the boyfriend's family did not transfer ownership of the house to her on her first visit.

“Your assumptions are right, he didn't treat you seriously.

“Their family should have given all their properties, passbooks, stocks, cash, etc. to you.

“That's how they can clearly show that they hold you in high regard.”

One social media user said the market rate for ang pow is between 1,000 yuan (RM658) and 2,000 yuan (RM1,316) and said they have not encountered someone who would find 8,000 yuan too little.