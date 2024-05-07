PUTRAJAYA, May 7 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has not received any complaint against Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming who is accused of fishing for votes in the Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election in Selangor.

As such, its chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said the commission has not started investigations but will monitor the situation to see if it warrants action.

“To date, there is none. However, the matter that was reported in the media will be considered by our complaints centre and we will look at whether the issue that was raised is one that involves corruption or not,” Azam replied to reporters when asked to comment on the vote-buying allegation against the Pakatan Harapan minister, after the launch of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy here.

Nga was reported saying on April 18 that his ministry has allocated RM5.21 million for public infrastructure upgrading works, which includes 14 projects worth RM4.82 million in the Chinese New Village Project in Hulu Selangor, under the supervision of the local municipal council.

Advertisement

His announcement was made during a visit to Kuala Kubu Baru, ahead of the official campaigning period for the by-election, which started on April 27, which was nomination day.

The minister was criticised by the Opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) and polls reform watchdog Bersih.

PN deputy Youth chief and Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal accused Nga of making the announcement to fish for votes in the May 11 by-election.

Advertisement

Bersih panned Nga for violating what it considers to be the criteria for fair election campaigning, which it calls “No Conditions, No Campaign and No Candidates”.