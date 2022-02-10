Wales teenage cancer patient dies after donating life savings, setting up GoFundMe page for boy also suffering from cancer

Rhys Langford, who was suffering from cancer, died after he donated his savings and helped to set up a fundraising page for a six-year-old fellow cancer patient. ― Picture via Instagram/ rhys_langford

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― A terminally ill teenage cancer patient has died after he helped to set up a fund to help another cancer sufferer.

Rhys Langford, 19, had also donated his life savings of £1,000 (RM5,664) to six-year-old Jacob Jones, who suffers from neuroblastoma, Daily Mail reported.

Langford also started a GoFundMe page for Jones to help the Wales boy receive treatment in the US while he himself was undergoing surgery and chemotherapy for osteosarcoma.

The teenager's death was revealed by his mother Catherine in a heartfelt posting on her Facebook saying the family were ‘heartbroken’ and ’life would never be the same again’.

“My warrior, my hero, my son, my baby, has given up his fight. He laid down his sword and died peacefully at home with all his family around him, he closed his eyes for the last time at around 7pm yesterday evening.”

“We are heartbroken. My life will never be the same again. A part of me has died also. He battled a long hard fight.”

Catherine reportedly said that her son and Jacob had never met despite staying at the South Wales Valleys town of Ebbw Vale.

She had last month been reported to have said her son was bedridden and he called her to ask if she had heard about Jacob.

“He said, ‘Mum, I want to donate some money to him. He is six years of age and he has been ill since he was two. I would be over the moon if someone would save him.”

“He said about how sad it was and asked if he could donate money for him to go back to US for more treatment.”

“He privately sent him £1,000 from his savings but wanted to do more so asked about setting up a GoFundMe.

He said “There’s nothing more they can do for me so if I can help save this little boy”.

Catherine said while the family was heartbroken about losing their son, they were bursting with pride because considering his diagnosis he is thinking of other people.

On the GoFundMe page, Langford had said it upset him to read Jacob.

“I know nothing can be done for me now but as one of my many last wishes I would like to help Jacob and help him fight this awful disease. I know what the treatments and awful drugs do to your body! It’s hell.”

“Jacob is now six and has been fighting this disease most of his life. It should not be this way!

“Jacob’s family are looking to raise money again for treatment. I have transferred £1,000 to Jacob’s family privately but it's still not enough.”

The GoFundMe set up by Langford for Jacob had since raised £63,296 (RM358,520) from the initial £20,000 (RM113,283) goal.