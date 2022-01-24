New Jersey 22-month-old toddler buys RM8,000 worth of furniture after playing with mother’s mobile phone

A 22-month-old toddler in New Jersey, US, spent over RM8,000 shopping online after he got his hands on his mother's mobile phone. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — A New Jersey family ended up with almost US$2,000 (RM8,368) worth of furniture after their 22-month-old toddler played with his mother’s phone.

The money was spent by Ayaansh Kumar on Walmart, News12 reported.

“He just went to the cart and whatever was there, boom, he just clicked and all payments just went through,” the boy’s father Pramod reportedly said.

According to the television station, the family had just moved into their new home and the toddler’s mother Madhu had been spending a lot of time shopping online and all her payment information had been loaded onto her phone.

She was still in the process of picking and choosing which pieces of furniture she was ultimately going to buy, never intending to keep all the pieces she added to the online shopping cart.

But Ayaansh had other plans that ended up costing the family US$1,700 (RM7,115), which they caught too late.

“We saw this guy, phone in hand — Oh no,” Pramod said, adding that they tried cancelling the order but to no avail.

The family is still receiving all of the packages the toddler ordered with 75 per cent of the order having been received.

Following the expensive lesson, the Kumars said they would remove their credit card information from their phones and add passwords.

Walmart will also refund them for the pieces they returned after the family reached out to the hypermarket.