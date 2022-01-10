People named Kovid in India go viral after being associated with the Covid-19 pandemic

Kovid Kapoor has been sharing hilarious jokes about his name on Twitter after he went viral for his name. — Pictures via Twitter/KovidKapoor

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Jan 10 — Kovid Kapoor from India’s Bangalore has gone viral thanks to his name that is spelt almost like the contagious Covid-19 virus.

“My name is Kovid, and I’m not a Virus,” is the first thing that is on his Twitter bio description after many have been associating his name with the virus.

Kovid, an entrepreneur, shared how he has received hilarious jokes from many people due to his name including one during his 30th birthday where the cake shop changed his name from Kovid-30 to Covid-30.

In the comments section, the cake shop apologised for the mistake and replied saying that it hoped that its ‘synonymous counterpart starting with C’ would leave soon.

For my 30th bday, my friends ordered a cake - and Amintiri automatically assumed that it's some kinda joke, and it should be spelled with a C not a K. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/3jrySteSbC — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

He told The Washington Post that he has largely turned to humour and telling his followers that he’s been ‘Kovid positive since 1990’ and he could only laugh when airport employees were carefully reviewing his passport on his recent trip to Sri Lanka.

The Kovid + Corona joke that noone ever seems to stop talking about. 🍺 pic.twitter.com/cJ5VsHzhD0 — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

Another joke that the entrepreneur shared on Twitter was how he had to use a fake name instead of his real name after a few Starbucks staff burst out laughing when they realised his name.

At Starbucks, the guy handing me the coffee pointed out the name to everyone else and they burst out laughing - I mostly use a fake name now. ☕️ pic.twitter.com/79STYv2uG6 — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

Meanwhile, a woman from India’s Indore, Kovid Jain told the news portal that her friends used to joke and say ‘Kovid getting married in times of Covid’ when she recently got hitched.

But now she uses another name in public such as her husband’s name or other nickname just to avoid the unwanted mockery and confessed that it was hard for her to do this as she loves her name.

“I use my initials KJ or my pet name Koko at coffee shops or food joints to avoid the attention,” she said.

Kovid Sonawane, 34, from Maharashtra state meanwhile confessed that while he understood the fun side of his name, he was mostly irritated especially when the jokes about his name came from people outside his group.