Civil Defence Force personnel escape unharmed after boat carrying flood relief supplies capsizes in Pahang (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Three Civil Defence Force (APM) officers had no choice but to abandon ship after their boat which was carrying flood relief supplies capsized.

A video of the incident was shared on the Facebook group ‘Info Banjir Seluruh Pahang D/M’ by user Duke Aaron Azizi.

The incident, which took place at Sungai Tembeling in Jerantut, Pahang, yesterday morning was recorded by one of the APM officers.

He is heard in the two-minute video talking about their flood relief mission prior to the boat capsizing due to the fast currents.

The mission was led by Roslan Abu Kassim along with his 28-year-old brother, Mizi Abu Kassim as well as their boat navigator, Belawak Bajah who were heading to an Orang Asli village in Kampung Aur.

“The Kuala Tahan APM team has been entrusted by the Jerantut’s Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) to send flood relief supplies to five families in Kampung Aur.

“However, in order to get to Kampung Aur, we have to go through Jeram Panjang which we’re passing on right now.

“The situation at the moment is a bit dangerous but with God's will, we will try our best to reach our destination,” one of the APM members said in the video.

In the video, the small boat carrying supplies can be seen going through fast currents of Jeram Panjang before the incident.

According to SinarPlus, the three APM officers were carried away by the fast current for about 500 metres before they were helped by nearby villagers at the riverbank.

Jerantut police chief Superintendent Mazlan Hassan told Utusan Malaysia that the three officers managed to swim to safer grounds unharmed.

They were then taken to Kampung Kuala Tahan by several onlookers using four small boats.

The rescuers included a police officer from the Pondok Polis Kuala Tahan, a member of the local Village Development and Security Committee along with 10 villagers.