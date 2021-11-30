Man in Indonesia with history of mental illness digs up wife’s grave twice after hearing a ‘strange whisper’

Robyek (sitting down) with a crowd watching him after he had dug up his wife's grave. ― Picture via Facebook/PonorogoUp

PETALING JAYA, Nov 30 ― An Indonesian man with a history of mental illness dug up his wife’s grave after hearing a “strange whisper”.

Robyek, who hails from Ponorogo has dug up his wife’s grave twice ― the first time was when she was buried within seven days and the next time was on the 25th day after her burial.

Tribun News reported that he did this after hearing a ‘strange whisper’ that instructed him to bring his wife’s corpse to the doctor using a mat.

It is also reported that he dug up her grave to a depth of 80 centimetres.

The man is also believed to be seeking therapy.