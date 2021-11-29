After siakap fish fiasco in Langkawi, Penang restaurant probed for RM18 'kailan ikan masin' dish

The restaurant operator has been given two days to respond to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s notice. — Picture via Facebook/KPDNHEP Penang/Penang Kini

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Another case of supposedly overpriced food has made it rounds on social media.

This time, it is the all-time favourite kailan ikan masin (kailan fried with salted fish) that one restaurant operator charged a customer.

The post on Penang Kini showed photos of the dish along with the receipt from a restaurant in Kepala Batas, Penang.

It was stated that while the customer was willing to overlook the fact that they were charged RM90 for jenahak fish, RM9 for mixed vegetables and RM5 for ulam and sambal, they found the RM18 charge for kailan too expensive as it was a serving for one person.

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s branch office in Penang has sent a Goods Information Verification Notice (NPMB) to the restaurant operator to clarify the price of the dish.

The restaurant operator has been given two days to clarify the matter to enable the office to investigate further.

“The ministry’s branch office in Penang has received information regarding the viral posting ‘Harga terlalu mahal tidak setara kuantiti yang diberikan’ through social media by a customer on the pricey kailan ikan masin dish yesterday (Sunday).

“Following that, our officers were sent to the restaurant to look into the complaint and issued the operator with a NPMB to respond within two days,” it said in a Facebook post.