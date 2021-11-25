Mannequin stand-in at US wedding reception for groom down with food poisoning

Christine Karmire (left) used a mannequin to replace her husband Gannon (right) during their wedding reception as the groom was down with severe food poisoning. — Picture from Instagram/z06karmire

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — A bride got a mannequin to stand-in as her husband during her wedding reception.

This was after the groom came down with severe food poisoning rendering him unable to attend the event.

The idea to use a mannequin came from a reception hall in North Carolina where Gannon and Christine Karmire were to have their wedding, New York Post reported.

A video showing Christine, 26, slow dancing and cutting cake with a long, slender pole attached to a rolling device that the venue’s staffers had dressed in a man’s suit, has since gone viral on TikTok.

Mounted atop the structure was an iPad, its screen emblazoned with Gannon’s smiling face.

A social media user commented that the couple made the best of it.

“When you get food poisoning, you don’t want no one around. It’s the worst,” the user commented.

Gannon, who had since recovered, said he wanted Christine to celebrate their love with friends and family despite his stomach problems.

He also thanked the event organiser for helping them pull off their wedding day.

“GROOM HERE!” wrote Gannon in the post.

“HUGE Thank you to the Victorian. This was our third attempt at a ‘Covid’ wedding,” the newlywed added, suggesting he and Christine had previously encountered several pandemic-related wedding roadblocks.

Concluding his note of gratitude, he added, “We’ve happily been together for almost 8 years, with many more to come.”