AirAsia launches facial technology to integrate contactless travel, lifestyle experiences

A man walks past the logo of AirAsia at Don Muang International Airport in Bangkok June 14, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — AirAsia Super App today launched FACES, the first facial recognition technology in the region that identifies customers via instant facial recognition, to order and pay for the many travel and lifestyle offerings on the one app.

AirAsia Super App chief executive officer Amanda Woo said that initially rolled out for air travel, FACES will ease payment validations, validate food delivery riders and recipients as well as potentially validate drivers and passengers on rides and check-in hotels affiliated with AirAsia.

“Facial recognition technology allows us to make it more convenient for our users to access products and services simply and securely, which will assist in our quest for continual improvement in all that we do and deliver a greater user experience.

“All AirAsia Super App users in the region can now register for FACES easily on the app and soon they will be able to use the feature not just for travel but also for all of our lifestyle offerings in our rapidly expanding ecosystem,” she said at the launch of FACES here today.

Meanwhile, AirAsia’s chief product & technology officer Pablo Sanz Salcedo said FACES will continue to be rolled out in the airports across Malaysia in the next 12 months, including with other business partners.

“One of the initiatives we are working with Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is to upgrade and enable its usage in the baggage drop areas.

“Using FACES, the technology will validate who you are and allows you to drop your bag faster, more convenient and seamless without having any personnel there,” he said.

Pablo said the face technology will also be rolled out next year in major hubs in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines and hope that by 2023, at least 150 airports on its network would be able to utilise FACES including in certain parts of Australia and China. — Bernama