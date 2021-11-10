Lazada Malaysia reveals 11.11 sale’s top ‘Mesti Beli’ deals

Lazada Malaysia has unveiled insider tips for shoppers to collect up to RM400 Lazada Bonus discounts, along with a list of the most attractive deals in Malaysia for the Lazada 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale. — Lazada pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Lazada Malaysia has unveiled insider tips for shoppers to collect up to RM400 Lazada Bonus discounts, along with a list of the most attractive deals in Malaysia for the Lazada 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale — all backed by the 11-times-money-back Lowest Price Guaranteed.

To collect Lazada Bonus discounts, shoppers need to open the app and visit the homepage every day, and be the first 11,111 users to visit the main Lazada 11.11 Sale page at 1 pm daily.

The first 11,111 users also will need to share about Lazada Bonus on social media from the 11.11 page, said South-east Asia’s leading e-commerce platform in a statement today.

The Lazada 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale — the most anticipated online sale of the year — will kick off at 12am tonight.

“Shoppers also have to complete simple LazCoins missions on the Coins page to receive Lazada Bonus rewards, play the Lazzie Star game up to level 30 to collect all the Lazada Bonus rewards and complete the first check-out on the 11.11 Sale to receive more Lazada Bonus after purchase,” it said.

In addition to collecting RM400 Lazada Bonus, LazMall official brand partners will also be releasing limited-time-only Crazy Brand Mega Offers of up to 70 per cent off, with RM11 million worth of branded vouchers up for grabs from 12am to 2am, as well as Free Shipping vouchers and Lazada Bonus additional discounts.

Shoppers can visit https://lzd.co/MegaSale for more info on Lazada 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale and https://lzd.co/LazadaMYFreeShipping for more info on Lazada 11.11 Free Shipping.

Below are the list of Top 11 Mesti Beli deals on 11.11:

Mesti Beli Tech Deals:

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case — RM770 (30 per cent off at 12 am to 2 am)

Edifier X6 — True Wireless Stereo Earbud Earphone — RM69 (53 per cent off)

HUAWEI Band 6 Smartband | 1.47” Screen — RM134 (39 per cent off after voucher at 12 am to 2 am)

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 46mm Smart Watch — RM569 (29 per cent off)

PRISM+ X340 PRO 34 165Hz 1ms Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor — RM1799 (62 per cent off)

Philips Daily Collection Air Fryer — RM248 (24 per cent off at 12 am to 2 am)

Dyson Cyclone V10 Fluffy Vacuum Cleaner — RM1799 (33 per cent off after RM100 voucher)

HUAWEI MateBook D14 i3 Laptop — RM2299 (15 per cent off)

Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G (N981) — RM2559 (20 per cent off)

Samsung Galaxy M52 — RM1399 (13 per cent off)

OPPO A74 5G Smartphone — RM829 (25 per cent off)

Mesti Beli Fashion and Beauty Deals:

Coach Women’s Mini Cassidy Crossbody Bag — RM677 (67 per cent off after voucher and Lazada Bonus)

Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers Unisex — RM76 (65 per cent off after voucher)

Nike Men’s Legend Essential 2 Training Shoes — RM67 (70 per cent off after voucher and Lazada Bonus)

Casio G-Shock GA-2100-1A Black Resin Band Watch — RM329 (34 per cent off at 12 am to 2 am after voucher and Lazada Bonus)

Pandora ME Sterling Silver Link Bracelet — RM269 (29 per cent off after voucher and Lazada Bonus)

- (Buy 1 Gift 1) Estee Lauder- 2-pcs Skincare Set – RM440 (50 per cent off after Buy 1 Gift 1)

Lazada x Lancome Beauty Surprise Box — RM249 (68 per cent off)

- (Buy 1 Gift 11) Innisfree Brightening Pore Serum Special Set – RM158 (Buy 1 Gift 11)

MAC 2-pcs Face Set – RM138 (49 per cent off)

Kerastase Anti Hair- Fall Ritual — RM518 (8 per cent off with gifts worth RM345)

Lazada x Reckitt Beauty Surprise Box — RM49 (77 per cent off) — Bernama