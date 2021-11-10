Hawker in India casually dips hands into boiling oil to fry chicken (VIDEO)

An Indian hawker dipping his hands into boiling hot oil to fry chicken in a video now circulating on social media. — Screenshot via Instagram/nonvegfoodie

KUALA LUMPUR, November 10 — A hawker in India seen dipping his hands into boiling hot oil to fry chicken has social media wondering just how he does it..

The video, uploaded on Instagram by user nonvegfoodie shows the hawker dipping his hands in a boiling oil-filled ‘kadhai’ (cauldron) to pick up fried chicken at Ali Chicken Centre in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan state in India.

“Does his hand not burn? He dipped his hand in boiling hot oil to take out the chicken,” nonvegfoodie captioned his post as translated by India.com.

The video has amassed over one million views along with over 60,000 likes with social media users in awe of the hawker’s casual dipping.

“What is he!? Iron man? He doesn’t melt at all. Impressive!” commented user neharanipas.

“He first wet his hand’s with water, then he can dip easily in boiling oil. It’s naturally a reaction of breaking down water atoms where hot oil takes time to burn his skin,” user rimuruu._tempest commented.

Although many were amazed and shocked by the video, some social media users were also concerned about hygiene and safety issues.

The Instagram video was uploaded in late October, but has been circulating on social media recently.