Car abandoned for 47 years that became tourist attraction in Italy finally removed, to be refurbished

The Lancia Fulvia 1962 that has been left outside a news stand in Italy since 1974. — Picture via Facebook/ L’ANTICO GARAGE club auto e moto d’epoca

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — A car left outside a news stand in Italy since 1974, has finally been removed — but to be refurbished, after it became a local landmark.

Angelo Fregolent, 94, had parked his Lancia Fulvia 1962 outside the news stand which he ran with his wife, Bertilla Modolo, in Conegliano in 1974.

After the couple retired, they left the car there and it turned into a tourist attraction with crowds turning up to snap selfies with the old car.

The car later became a landmark after its photos went viral on social media, Il Gazzettino reported.

The car was removed by authorities on Oct 20 and transferred to the Auto e Moto d’Epoca Motorshow in Padua where it was on display alongside dozens of other timeless classic cars.

It was later sent to a workshop to be restored.

Once fully restored, it will be placed outside a local school next to Fregolent and Modolo’s house, which means they will still be able to continue admiring their old car from their window whilst tourists snap selfies with it.

The car was produced between 1963 and 1976 and was noted for their role in motorsport history, including a 1972 win of the International Rally Championship.