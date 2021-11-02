Organisers of industrial conference in East China under fire for having revealing pole dances at event

The organisers of an industrial conference in East China set tongues wagging when it included pole dancing as part of its entertainment programme. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The organisers of an industrial conference in East China have come under fire for including revealing pole dances as part of the event’s entertainment programme.

Many took offence to the performance that saw dancers in skimpy and see-through clothes performing pole dancing during the conference organised by the Elite Grouping of Jiangxi Municipal Pipeline Industry, Global Times reported.

While some questioned whether it was appropriate to have such performances in its

programme, at least one participant disagreed and said the dancing was not obscene and probably relevant with the theme of pipes.

Two participants said there were over 80 people attending the meeting and most of them were manufacturers or sellers in the local pipeline industry and paid to participate in the meeting.

In defending the dance, an internet user said it depended on who organised the conference and it would only be inappropriate if the organisers were from government departments.

The internet user added that since it was organised by the pipeline industry’s manufacturers or sellers, it was fine.

A clip of the dancing had since gone viral on Sina Weibo where it has been viewed over 35 million times.

According to the portal, pole dancing has become more accepted and dancers are frequently invited to perform at events in China.

Pole dances that see the performers wearing revealing clothes during formal occasions, however, remain frowned upon.