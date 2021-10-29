Kangaroos momentarily block Australian golfer ready to tee off (VIDEO)

Australian amateur golfer Wendy Powick blocked by a pack of kangaroos as she gets ready to tee off. — Instagram screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — An amateur Australian golfer about to tee off at a golf course was stopped in her tracks by a pack of kangaroos.

Wendy Powick was about to tee off at the 11th hole of the Gold Coast’s Arundel Hills Country Club when the pack of marsupials started to gather in front of her.

A clip showing Powick being blocked by the pack has since gone viral on social media.

Talk about pressure off the tee... 😱



A mob of very friendly kangaroos decided to get up close and personal at Arundel Hills Country Club during this tee shot! 🦘



🎥: Wendy Powick pic.twitter.com/j2KSpL5YQ1 — Golf Australia ⛳️ (@GolfAust) October 26, 2021

Speaking to 7NEWS, Powick said she was standing at the 11th tee and the kangaroos suddenly appeared in front of her.

“There’s a lot of them at this course. Usually they stick to the sides and watch you play."

“But this was a very unusual occurrence,” the station reported her as saying.

After momentarily blocking Powick from hitting her drive, the roos began to make their way.

“I think they came up and then realised I was there and thought, ‘Oh, we better take off’,” Powick said.

Powick, who took up the sport a year ago, was circumspect about sharing the course with the Australian icon.

“They’ve got control of this course,” she said, adding that this was their home and the people had to work around them.

“We’re lucky in Australia. There’s a lot of courses around the world where you have to worry about bears.”