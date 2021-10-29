Celebrate the Festival of Lights this year with these meaningful and heartwarming ads (VIDEO)

Air Selangor's Deepavali love story ad has been loved by many social media users for its vivid animation. ― Screengrab via YouTube/AirSelangorTV

PETALING JAYA, Oct 29 ― Deepavali advertisements often offer us a glimpse into the many meanings of the Festival of Lights ― food, fellowship and the epic family dramas.

Over the years, companies have come up with hilarious ads to not only depict the ‘dramatic’ relationships at home but ones with themes of identity and education amidst a multicultural society.

Here are some of the companies and their in-house ads that have caught the attention of social media users this year.

1. Air Selangor: A Deepavali Love Story

Air Selangor’s Deepavali advertisement has been making its rounds on social media for its vivid animation, various Indian languages used and its simple message.

The story of Balan finding the girl whom he fell in love with at first sight has caught the attention of social media users with many commenting that they enjoyed the short animated skit.

Watched over 170,000 times at the time of writing, the ad has been applauded for incorporating the types of ethnic Indian languages such as Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

“What an animation man! If you make this a series it would be as popular as the Japanese anime series,” wrote social media user Joel Roy.

2. Boustead Properties: ‘Dey, where's the murrukku’

An element of surprise awaits social media users once they've discovered the culprit behind the ‘murukku’ stealer in the Boustead Properties ad. ― Screengrab via YouTube/BousteadProperties

Dey, where is the murukku ad by Boustead Properties has been tickling users with its ad that starts with an element of mystery after a family discovers that their jars of murukku have mysteriously disappeared.

“2021 is like a jar of murukku ― it's full of twists and turns!

“On Deepavali this year, let's take them in our stride to make the times ahead more memorable,” said the captions.

3.Taylor’s University: The Thief

Get ready with tissue papers while watching this heartwarming ad about the plight of the Indian community. ― Screengrab via YouTube/Taylor's University

Last year, Taylor’s University’s Curious Kumar ad was praised for highlighting the discrimination faced by the Indian community through the many queries of an Indian boy, Kumar.

Among his questions, which shock and at times annoy his parents, are why Deepavali is a one-day holiday compared with two days for Hari Raya and Chinese New Year and the absence of Indian faces in advertisements.

This year, its Deepavali ad titled The Thief has tugged at heartstrings with the importance of education and opportunities amongst the Malaysian Indian community.

4. Asia Aeronautical Training Academy (AATA): Light up your dreams

An inspiring ad about chasing one's dreams despite the challenges in life. ― Screengrab via YouTube/AATA

An ad about following one’s dreams, AATA tells the story of a man chasing his dreams of becoming a pilot despite the challenges of his own financial difficulties.

Titled Light up your dreams, the ad has been watched over 65,000 times.

5. Enrico’s: Gama-Gama Deepavali 2021

An ad about how parents have gone the extra mile to deliver Deepavali cookies and Enrico's products to their daughter. ― Screengrab via YouTube/Enrico's

Let’s face it.

Deepavali is never complete without its food, and this ad will make you crave for ghee balls and ladoos.

Enrico’s came up with the ad to promote its products such as ghee tins through the lens of Indian parents who took the effort to make the special delicacies to be sent to their daughter who was stressed with work.

Weaving in the messages of family and relationships, this ad has been watched by over 12,000 people.