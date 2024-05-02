SHAH ALAM, May 2 — The salary revision for civil servants announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in conjunction with Labour Day yesterday is appropriate and reasonable, considering the increased efficiency of government services, said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

He said that the over 13 per cent salary increase, which is the highest rate in the history of the country’s public service, is also fair to public servants, as the salary structure for the country’s “frontline” has not seen drastic changes for more than 10 years.

“Besides the expressions of joy, there are also voices questioning the government’s decision to give a salary increase of over 13 per cent. As a country practicing democracy, we naturally cannot escape from differing opinions and criticism regarding this decision.

“We must also explain why there is a salary increase. After 13 years without a revision by the government, it is appropriate, reasonable and fair to review civil servants’ salaries so that those with agility, wisdom, experience and high efficiency in executing this nation’s plans are rewarded with a salary increase that reflects the service they provide,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the Labour Day celebration event hosted by the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs), which was also attended by its president, Datuk Adnan Mat, here today.

Sim said the salary increase represents a manifestation of the Madani government’s recognition of civil servants as the backbone of the nation, through whose sweat and effort the government can propel the country’s development to higher levels.

He also extended his appreciation to Cuepacs and its entire leadership for their relentless advocacy for public servants, including ensuring that the Public Service Salary System (SSPA) review is finalised.

Yesterday, Anwar, who is also the minister of finance, announced a salary increase for civil servants exceeding 13 per cent, starting from December this year, which is the highest increase announced.

According to Anwar, this effort aims to balance the income between low- and high-grade workers with the increase involving basic salary and not allowances. Further details will be discussed by the Cabinet before being finalised.

Meanwhile, Adnan, when met after the event, said that civil servants do not need to worry, be anxious, or debate the announcement by the prime minister, as he is confident that no one will be left out of the salary increase as long as they are public servants serving the nation.

“In simple terms, hold on to the words used by the prime minister during Labour Day yesterday, which is a salary increase of over 13 per cent, and there are terms used indicating 15 per cent.

“No need to discuss, ‘Are we getting this amount, or are you getting this percentage?’ The important thing is the percentage announced by the prime minister — that’s all we need to remember,” he said, advising civil servants to manage their expenses and avoid incurring new debts in light of the salary increase they will receive soon. — Bernama