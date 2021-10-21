US cops investigating television station after it airs pornographic clip

Police in Spokane are investigating a television station after it aired a pornographic clip. — Picture via Twitter

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Police in Spokane, Washington are investigating a television station after it aired a pornographic clip during its news broadcast.

The clip, showing a woman’s backside, was aired by the city’s CBS affiliated station KREM, Adweek reported.

The station’s meteorologist Michelle Boss was presenting the weather report when the clip appeared on a monitor behind her right shoulder.

It aired for about 13 seconds, and neither anchor Cody Proctor nor Boss reacted to it before the station cut to the weather maps.

KREM told the portal that they had apologised to viewers in a later newscast.

“Those of us here at KREM 2 want to apologise for something that happened in our 6pm newscast tonight.

“An inappropriate video aired in the first part of the show. We are diligently working to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again,” it added.

Daniel Walters, a reporter for a local weekly Inlander, tweeted that the Spokane police have opened an investigation into the incident.

KREM somehow broadcast a porn video during its weather report and now the cops are involved: pic.twitter.com/r8QqgkImuj — Daniel Walters (@danielwinlander) October 18, 2021

“The incident generated numerous calls from concerned citizens in the city and county.”

“At the time of this release, the investigation is ongoing and no culpability of any kind has been determined,” said police.