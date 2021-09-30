Staying home during a pandemic emphasises need for clean indoor air to stay healthy (VIDEO)

Air purifiers can help keep a home free from pollutants. — Picture courtesy of Daikin Malaysia

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Until recently, home was a place where one returned to after work or school.

Covid-19 put paid to that when it forced people the world over to stay in their homes.

Work from home became one of the catchphrases of 2020 while kids had to cope with online schooling.

Technology has become more important than ever with online purchasing for almost everything.

The fact that more family members were home simultaneously also meant that keeping things in order would be a bigger challenge.

This included ensuring the house was relatively clean.

Besides the usual cleaning up, there is also the question of how clean the air we’re breathing is, especially now since more people are at home.

This is a bigger challenge as pollutants cannot be seen and a person’s home is not free from it.

The American Lung Association stated that poor indoor air quality “can cause or contribute to the development of infections, lung cancer and chronic lung diseases such as asthma.”

Among the harmful components can be bacteria and viruses, building and paint products, cleaning supplies and household chemicals, dust mites and dust, cockroaches and carbon monoxide.

In reducing the spread of bacteria and viruses, a study published in the US National Library of Medicine found that effective ventilation may help stave off bacteria, viruses and other pollutants for indoor air.

It showed that airflow and ventilation can affect how diseases are spread indoors: The more stagnant the air, the more likely diseases can spread.

Of late, Malaysians have resorted to other methods than just keeping windows open. There has been a burgeoning of products in the market designed to purify the air.

And while Daikin Malaysia is more known for its air-conditioners, the company recently launched its “Pure Air” campaign to highlight the importance of cleaner and healthier air.

It has also launched two new air purifiers: The MC55 and MC40 to complement its existing air purifier, the MCK55.

The new air purifiers use a double method purification system, which emits active plasma ions to reduce airborne harmful substances in the atmosphere while the streamer decomposes bacteria or harmful substances caught by the filter inside the air purifier.

This is opposed to a conventional air filter where harmful substances remain inside the filter or are expelled back into the room.

The plasma ion technology uses plasma discharge to release ions into the air, which then combines with components of the air to form active species with strong oxidising power like hydroxyl radicals.

On the inside, there is the streamer technology — a type of plasma discharge with decomposition power comparable to thermal energy of about 100,000 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, Daikin air purifiers also contain two filters for extra purification.

The electrostatic HEPA filter helps to effectively remove 99.97 per cent of fine particles while the deodorising filter removes any unwanted odours in the room.

Basically, both filters arecapable in capturing and deodorising these harmful substances:

Some of the pollutants that can be found in indoor spaces. — Picture courtesy of Daikin Malaysia

Some of the pollutants that can be found in indoor spaces. — Picture courtesy of Daikin Malaysia

The air purifiers can be purchased from Daikin authorised dealers or through Lazada and Shopee.

For more information on Daikin, you can also surf over to https://www.facebook.com/daikinmy.