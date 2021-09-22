Global digital commerce firm SmartOSC to accelerate Asus Singapore’s Omnichannel retail via Anstomi

Global digital commerce firm SmartOSC partners with regional marketing technology company Antsomi to accelerate Asus Singapore’s Omnichannel Retail. — Pexels.com pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Global digital commerce agency SmartOSC has partnered with regional marketing technology company Antsomi to bolster services provided to their network of clients.

As a result, SmartOSC will become Antsomi’s global reseller as of 2021, mainly focusing on the growing Asia Pacific market.

The partnership will see both companies working together to help their clients by providing an end-to-end omnichannel retail solution powered by a customer data platform.

The core of such a solution is Antsomi CDP 365, a customer data platform software that unifies multiple data sources to create a 360-degree customer view and provide customers with an Omnichannel experience.

SmartOSC is an e-commerce solution agency that specialises in scalable, world-class enterprise services.

Antsomi co-founder and chief executive officer Serm Teck Choon (left) and SmartOSC founder and chief executive officer Thai Son Nguyen. — Picture courtesy of Antsomi

The partnership will enable the company to continue building data-driven e-commerce solutions and comprehensive digital transformation for its clients.

SmartOSC founder and chief executive officer Thai Son Nguyen said this new partnership with Antsomi will strengthen the offering of both companies and allow them to keep delivering cutting-edge omnichannel solutions to their clients.

Echoing similar sentiments, Antsomi co-founder and chief executive officer Serm Teck Choon said they are thrilled to partner with SmartOSC, which is a reputable full-service e-commerce agency.

“We hope such partnership can empower our clients with omnichannel marketing solutions, particularly from data unification, data activation and marketing automation standpoints.”

The partnership has gotten to a good start after both companies signed up with Asus Singapore as their first regional customer for their Omnichannel retail solution.

SmartOSC has been providing e-commerce solutions to the leading technology enterprise since 2018, and now Asus Singapore will onboard Antsomi CDP 365 to provide the Omnichannel experience to their customers.

Asus Singapore has chosen the pair to empower their business offering by unifying and activating their customer data via multiple channels, including online and offline.

Thai and Serm both welcome Asus Singapore for their trust in this partnership and pledged that they will work together to deliver a world-class data-driven Omnichannel retail solution to Asus Singapore.

Asus Singapore marketing head (system) and digital business manager Eddie Teng and incredible customer experiences are at the heart of what they do.

“Enhancing our 360-degree customer view and enriching our customer data with the Antsomi CDP 365 means that we can give every customer the most meaningful and personalised treatment.

“Asus is pleased to work with SmartOSC and Antsomi in realising this vision.”

Antsomi launched CDP 365 in June 2020.

Offering CDP 365 as a SaaS solution, its strength is in helping clients unify and activate their customer data via CDP 365 with custom solutions when necessary, on top of clients’ existing martech stack.

Since its launch, Antsomi has become an emerging tech brand native to South-east Asia, with its recent announcement of onboarding the Philippines-based Data Analytics Ventures Inc (Davi, a JG Summit Holdings Inc’s subsidiary) as one of its clients.

The partnership allows Antsomi to access SmartOSC’s extensive client coverage, covering key markets in Singapore, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand.