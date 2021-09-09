Malaysian woman manages to recover RM70,000 worth of jewellery accidentally thrown away after rummaging through piles of rubbish (VIDEO)

With the help of a few garbage collectors, the woman managed to recover her jewellery worth RM70,000. ― Screengrab via Facebook/IddaMelissa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Sept 9 ― A woman who accidentally threw away her jewellery worth RM70,000 was lucky to recover it after rummaging through piles of rubbish.

In a video captured on Facebook by user Idda Melisa yesterday, the woman together with the help of a few rubbish collectors were seen checking piles of garbage using long sticks.

The woman smiled when she finally came across a green box going through piles of garbage bags and showed off her collection of gold bangles inside the box.

“I’m just so thankful I found them,” she said.

Liked by over 1,000 users, the video has been shared over 1,600 times with sharing the feeling of relief that the woman found her gold.

Others commented saying how they were impressed that the woman could search for her prized possession despite having to go through piles of rubbish.

“How could she have accidentally thrown away her gold?” pondered one user.

Others commented that the woman should take the garbage collectors out for a treat for their effort in helping her look for her lost gold.