US woman arrested for using fake vaccination card after misspelt name of vaccine

A woman from Illinois, US was arrested for using a fake vaccination card. — Picture from Twitter/ @MarParNews

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — A woman from Illinois, US WAS arrested after she used a fake vaccination card to fly to Hawaii.

Chloe Mrozak’s undoing was the name of vaccine Moderna scrawled as Maderna.

Investigators said they were tipped off that Mrozak, 24, may have uploaded the false documents under the state’s Safe Travels Program to bypass traveler quarantine rules.

Mrozak, from Oak Lawn, had arrived on Oahu last week, Hawaii News Now reported.

Upon arrival, she left the airport for the Holiday Inn Express in Waikiki which she listed as her place of stay.

Mrozak’s handwritten vaccination cardlisted Delaware as the location of vaccination.

It claimed members of the National Guard there administered the shot, but authorities’ checks on her medical records with the state found no trace of her vaccination.

She was arrested on Saturday when she wanted to board a flight from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Mrozak is now held at Oahu Community Correctional Center for falsifying vaccination documents which is a misdemeanor offense.

Her bail has been set at US$2,000 (RM8,305).

Mrozak is not the first to be arrested for using a fake vaccination card.

Last month, a couple from Florida was arrested for travelling to Hawaii with forged vaccination cards.

A father and son were also arrested for committing a similar offence.