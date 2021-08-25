What is the 12-3-30 fitness routine designed for losing weight?

Based on walking, with an incline of 12 per cent, this fitness routine could be useful in helping some people lose weight and feel fit. — Picture by Mircea Foto/Shutterstock.com

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 25 ― The 12-3-30 workout is taking the TikTok social network by storm. Based on walking, with an incline of 12 per cent, this fitness routine could be useful in helping some people lose weight and feel fit.

Can walking help you lose weight? This particular workout created by the influencer Lauren Giraldo goes by the name 12-3-30 and integrates walking but with a few specific conditions. According to its creator, the method is effective, helping her lose 14 kilogrammes, and it's certainly popular as her video has tallied up more than 12 million views.

So what's behind that string of numbers, and how is it done? The first numbers refer to treadmill settings. Set the incline to 12, the speed to 3, and then perform your session for 30 minutes. The TikToker recommends repeating this routine five times a week.

It's a big promise ― losing a lot of weight thanks to a simple routine. So does it work? Many influencers tried it out and some experimented by varying the duration of the routine. Feedback is positive; after seven days, the influencer Nikki Clark noted a firmed-up body and a slight loss of fat. After a month, YouTuber Krista Cannady noted a loss of 3kg and said she felt healthier during the challenge. But with these examples, we are far from Giraldo's 14kg.

Precautions

So if you want to try it yourself are there any precautions to take? The method is relatively gentle on the joints because it is based on walking. However, it is recommended to wear a good pair of sneakers. Moreover, it is also important to adapt your pace to your physical condition.

“For the average person starting out, a 12 per cent incline is really high and 30 minutes can be a really long time.It could be an effective part of an overall exercise programme but with the caveat that you have to build up to it,” fitness instructor Michele Stanten warned in the pages of the Washington Post. ― ETX Studio