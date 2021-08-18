Levi’s is teaming up with Naomi Osaka on an upcycled collection

Naomi Osaka has designed an upcycled denim collection with Levi’s. — Picture via Instagram/Levi’s

NEW YORK, Aug 18 — Tennis star Naomi Osaka opens a new chapter in her story with Levi’s, which began last May, by collaborating on a new ready-to-wear collection in upcycled denim. The line will be available for sale on August 24.

It’s a winning move for denim specialist Levi’s to bring onboard world number 2 tennis player Naomi Osaka, who is known as a fashion icon as well as a champion committed to fighting against all kinds of injustices.

It’s a good look on an environmental front as well, as this more-sustainable collection is based on the principle of upcycling — which consists of making something new out of something old, and making it even better.

The tennis star partnered with Levi’s to co-create a four-piece collection made entirely from vintage Levi’s denim. This reduces waste as well as the pollution associated with the destruction of outdated clothing. It also considerably reduces the pollution associated with the production of new denim, a problem that has been widely pointed out in recent months.

Made hand in hand with the design team of Levi’s, the collection is inspired by Naomi Osaka’s personal style, as well as by her Japanese heritage, as Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) reports. This is evidenced by the flagship piece of the collection, none other than a denim kimono. “I always loved wearing kimonos as a kid. So to be able to do it in denim seemed really different and a little unexpected,” said Naomi Osaka in a statement relayed by the specialised site.

Available on August 24, the collection also includes shorts and a bustier, also created from upcycled denim. — ETX Studio