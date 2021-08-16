Man in Shanghai fined more than RM90,000 for pruning tree planted outside his home

A Shanghai man has been fined by the local authorities for pruning a tree planted outside his home. — Picture from Instagram/ tiptoptreeservices

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — A Shanghai resident has been fined 140,000 yuan (RM91,681) for pruning a camphor tree that he planted.

Global Times reported that the resident, identified by his surname Li, had initially planted the tree in his courtyard in 2002 after paying 10,000 yuan (RM6,545) for it.

He, however, decided to relocate it a few years later as the tree had grown too tall, blocking out sunlight.

Li started pruning the tree, which had grown to about two metres tall, in January after it blocked sunshine to his home, the portal reported.

Workers removed all the tree’s branches, leaving the tree trunk.

Shanghai’s local urban management department spokesman Zhu Xiaoxi was quoted as saying that individuals had no right to transplant and cut trees on public green spaces without the approval of the related departments.

According to Zhu, if the tree was planted in residents’ own courtyard and the diameter of the tree was less than 25 centimeters, the tree can be dealt with by residents themselves.

The matter triggered a wide discussion among Chinese internet users with many suggesting an administrative warning would be sufficient.

The hashtag “Shanghai man was fined $21,000 for pruning a camphor tree” had over 160 million reads on Sina Weibo, according to the portal.

Some suggested Li appeal against the fine while others said local authorities should educate the people about their regulations before punishing offenders.