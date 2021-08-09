Malaysian Motorsports Association to enhance e-racing skills with inaugural Merdeka virtual race

The Malaysian Motorsport Association (MAM) plans to hold the inaugural e-racing tournament despite the constraints and restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic-— Picture courtesy of MAM

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The Malaysian Motorsports Association (MAM) is hosting its first MAM Merdeka Virtual Race to display the abilities of the e-racing community.

It is being held in conjunction with Malaysia’s 64th Merdeka Day this month.

The tournament which derived from the MSF, RaceRoom and Adrenaline Impact collaboration will begin with the preliminaries and qualifying rounds from August 3 to 29.

MAM has also partnered with insurance and takaful provider Etiqa as the event’s platinum sponsor while lubricants maker Hi-Rev is the Gold Sponsor.

“Participants can race on three different e-racing platforms, namely iRacing, Gran Turismo Sport, and RaceRoom,” said MAM president Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir in a press release.

“Despite the limitations and restrictions due to the Covid-19 situation, we explored a different avenue to ensure the spirit of motorsports continues even if it means using a virtual platform to race.

“This also fits perfectly into the increased interest and participation in the booming e-sports scene.”

Prize money for the respective winners at the Merdeka Virtual Race tournament. —Picture courtesy of MAM

The final race on the iRacing platform will take place on August 30, while the Gran Turismo Sport and RaceRoom finals will be held on August 31.

Etiqa Insurance and Takaful group chief executive officer Kamaludin Ahmad said that his company was glad to be one of the sponsors for the inaugural Merdeka Virtual Race.

POSIM Petroleum Marketing Sdn Bhd general manager Valerie Poon said that the company was proud to be working with brands like Etiqa, MAM and Hi-Rev Lubricants in this motorsport tournament.

Besides the event, participants will also have the opportunity to enhance their e-racing skills at the Virtual Racer Clinic which will be conducted by Split Second Advanced Driver (SSAD) instructor Rashid Ramlan on August 14 August.

For more information on the MAM Merdeka Virtual Race, visit www.mam.org.my.