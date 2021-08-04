How on-demand delivery services like Lalamove can help small business owners stay afloat (VIDEO)

Lalamove has a wide range of delivery fleet across Klang Valley, Penang and Johor. — Picture courtesy of Lalamove

PETALING JAYA, Aug 4 ― Malaysians are increasingly turning to online shopping for daily needs during the Covid-19 pandemic that has rendered many homebound.

As shoppers learn to take advantage of the convenience of e-commerce platforms, businesses too, small and large, have been forced to pivot and adapt to new ways of selling.

This in turn has created demand for delivery services like Lalamove.

“Our orders have grown 10x last year compared to the year before, before the pandemic started,” Lalamove managing director Jane Teh told Malay Mail.

“Our regular customers also grew about 300 per cent.”

She added that many are relying on on-demand logistics services such as Lalamove and such companies have become an essential part of life during lockdowns.

“The most important role that Lalamove is playing at the moment for the SME (small and medium enterprises) market is definitely the flexibility and scalability of the delivery model,” Teh said.

The platform has a wide range of vehicle types from two-wheelers such as motorcycles to four-wheeled vehicles including four-wheel drives, vans and large trucks for bulk and large items.

“Put yourself out there and try what’s available in the market that is suitable for your business model,” Teh advised SMEs who are trying to digitalise their business under the ongoing circumstances.