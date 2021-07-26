Two Swedish prison guards released unharmed by prisoners after agreeing to pizza ransom

Two Swedish prison guards were released unharmed after two prisoners agreed to pizza as ransom. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Two prison guards, who were taken hostage by two convicted men, have been freed unharmed after the prisoners’ ransom demand for pizza was fulfilled.

Euronews reported that the incident occurred at a prison outside the Swedish city of Eskilstun, 120 kilometres west of Stockholm.

Quoting Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet, the prisoners were said to have broken into the Hallby Prison’s guard room armed with razor blades and barricaded themselves in with the hostages.

The Swedish Prison and Probation Service said it was a “very dangerous situation”.

The Swedish news agency TT said the pair were convicted murderers aged 24 and 30.

Insider reported the pair had initially demanded a helicopter but later negotiated down to 20 kebab shop pizzas for themselves and other inmates.

The pizzas were delivered to the inmates at 4.30pm.

By 9.30pm, they released both guards, bringing a close to the nine-hour hostage drama that began at 12.30pm local time.

After releasing the guards, the two prisoners were taken to the Eskilstuna police station.