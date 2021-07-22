Johor’s Desaru Coast named one of Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places of 2021

Johor’s Desaru Coast has been named one of Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places of 2021. — Picture courtesy of Desaru Coast

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Johor’s Desaru Coast has been named one of Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places of 2021.

Marking its third edition of the list which comprises 100 of the magazine’s top destinations around the world, Desaru Coast is the only destination in Malaysia to make it on the list this year.

Time Magazine pays tribute with this year’s list to the people and businesses at the forefront of the industries that, amid extraordinary circumstances, have found ways to adapt, build and innovate.

According to the magazine, Desaru Coast offers the global audience a beach escape experience with their range of international hotels, golf-courses, and cruises through the Sedili Wetlands.

It also highlighted the upcoming opening of the Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal which will offer increased transit options for Singapore and Indonesia.

According to Desaru Coast Destination Resort’s Managing Director, Roslina Arbak, they were honoured to be recognised by a renowned publication and were proud to be representing both Johor and Malaysia.

“This is an outstanding achievement for a team only two years in operations, and after what has been and continues to be a challenging time for the industry.

“With this notable feather in our cap, we look forward to welcoming guests from all over the world once travel resumes,” Roslina said.

Nestled against 17 kilometres of pristine beachfront, Desaru Coast is also the home to world class hotels including Asia’s first, One and Only Desaru Coast, Anantara Desaru Coast Resort and Villas, The Westin Desaru Coast Resort and Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast.

Desaru Coast also has two world class golf courses and is home to the region’s largest adventure waterpark.

Other places that are in the Top 100 list also include the Portuguese town of Arouca (home to the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge) and the continent of Antarctica (it will experience a rare total solar eclipse in December).

