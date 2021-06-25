Musician Travis Scott is now designing pieces for Dior

Dior announced a partnership between its artistic director Kim Jones and American rapper Travis Scott for the design of its summer 2022 men’s collection. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 25 — After having collaborated several times with the art world, Kim Jones is now turning, for the first time, to the world of music for Dior. The French fashion house announced this Thursday, June 24, a partnership between its artistic director and American rapper Travis Scott for the design of its summer 2022 men’s collection.

Often referred to as “the king of collaborations,” Kim Jones has never ceased to surprise fans since his arrival at Dior with a series of collections, fashion shows, and sets designed in partnership with many internationally renowned artists, from Kaws to Daniel Arsham to Raymond Pettibon. He has also played a key role in bringing together the worlds of luxury and streetwear through collaborations with Converse and Jordan Brand that spawned sneakers that were snapped up for the price of gold.

Now the artistic director of the French fashion house is distinguishing himself once again by inviting Travis Scott to imagine Dior’s summer 2022 menswear collection. It marks the first time the label has ever created a full collection with a musician.

An influential, engaged artist, Travis Scott launched the Cactus Jack Foundation in 2020, aimed at empowering youth through education and creative resources. An education program entirely dedicated to fashion was created in partnership with the Parsons School of Design.

At the moment no further information has yet been released on this new collaboration between Kim Jones and Travis Scott for Dior, which will be unveiled in physical form in Paris and via Dior.com on June 25. — ETX Studio