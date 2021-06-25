Kuala Terengganu pharmacist comes to parents’ aid, helps foot toddler’s clinic bill

A kind clinic pharmacist in Kuala Terengganu paid for a toddler's medication after the child's parents were unable to afford it. — Picture courtesy of Maidatul Bharuddin

SEBERANG PERAI, June 25 — A kind clinic pharmacist in Kuala Terengganu paid for a toddler’s medication after realising the parents could not afford it.

The incident which took place at Pusat Perubatan Intan last Tuesday night was shared on Twitter by Maidatul Baharuddin who was accompanying her father who has complications with kidney stones.

Posting about the incident on a Twitter thread, Maidatul said she arrived at the clinic with her father around 10pm as it was the only 24-hour clinic in the area.

While waiting with her father, Maidatul overheard the clinic’s pharmacist at the counter telling the mother that the payment for her child’s check-up and medication totalled over RM60.

The woman offered to pay by card, but was told that the clinic only accepted cash.

“Her face changed as she looked at her husband, and she told the pharmacist ‘it’s okay then, I don’t want the medication, I don’t have any money.”

Malam tadi, 22 June, kejadian berlaku dalam pkul10 lebih. Aku pegi klinik, hantar ayah sebab sakit batu karang. Klinik semua dah tutup, yang bukak Pusat Perubatan Intan je. Sebab dorg bukak 24Jam. Aku tunggu ayah masuk jumpa doctor dpn entrance klinik. pic.twitter.com/UsaOtIpg8L — 🦄🇲🇾 (@anne_nma) June 23, 2021

Maidatul said the woman was just about to leave before she was stopped by the pharmacist who then offered to pay the bill.

The pharmacist had to assure her that it was okay before the mother finally took the child’s medication.

“She took the medicine and thanked the pharmacist a few more times before heading back to her husband who was waiting outside,” she said, adding that the toddler appeared to be just over a year old.

As Madiatul was going to pay for her father’s medical fees, she offered to pay for the child’s fees as well, but the pharmacist insisted on paying for the child’s bill as she felt sorry for the woman.

“For the pharmacist at the Pusat Perubatan Intan, Kuala Terengganu, I pray that you’ll be blessed with wealth for helping the woman and her child last night!

“Everybody’s struggling right now, and you’re a hero in my eyes!” Maidatul wrote in her tweet.

Maidatul's tweet has garnered over 20,000 likes and has been retweeted over 18,000 times.