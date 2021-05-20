Social media users in awe after Jeram assemblyman offers RM3,000 for specific RM1 note

Shaid is offering RM3,000 for a specific RM1 note. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Shaid Rosli

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Jeram assemblyman Mohd Shaid Rosli became the focus of Malaysian social media users after offering RM3,000 for a specific RM1 note.

Shaid took to Facebook yesterday announcing that he is currently in search of a RM1 note signed by the sixth Bank Negara Governor, Tan Sri Dr Ali Abul Hassan Sulaiman.

He listed prices he is willing to pay based on the condition of the RM1 note.

“Take a look at the RM1 note below, if you happen to have the one with the same signature as the ones in the picture, I want to buy it for RM1,000.

“If it is in good condition, I would buy it for RM2,000 and if the note is in mint condition and looks just like the picture below, I would buy it for RM3,000.

“Please inform me if you happen to have it, thank you,” Shaid wrote on his post.

The post has caught the attention of social media users who then flocked to his comment section to share their own collections of old Malaysian money.

Facebook users shared their own collections in the comment section. — Screenshot via Facebook/Shaid Rosli

Some social media wondered about the legitimacy of the assemblyman’s post.

“YB, did your account just get hacked?” commented user Azley Jainuddin.

“You sounded like a scammer for a moment, I was actually scared, hehe don’t be mad YB,” commented user El Wannie Fudz.

Shaid’s post has garnered over 1,000 likes and has been shared over 2,000 times on Facebook.

In a separate Facebook post, Shaid also reveals that he has been collecting old Malaysian money for over 20 years now.

He said the hobby has the potential to generate income as one of his friends managed to earn over RM10,000 in a month.

“My focus is on our nation’s old money only, unlike others who collect old money from different countries.

“Also, not many know that three years ago, Bank Negara issued RM60 and RM600 notes as well.

“The price is estimated to be around RM50,000 nowadays.”

Shaid also shared a few images of old Malaysian money that he has collected throughout the years in the same post.