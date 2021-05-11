Subway security guard in China fired for sharing X-ray photos of girl’s sex toys

A Guangzhou-Foshan subway security guard has been sacked after he shared X-ray photos of sex toys in a girl's bag. — Picture via Pxhere

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — A Guangzhou-Foshan subway security guard has been sacked after he shared X-ray photos of sex toys in a girl’s bag.

ET Today reported that Guangzhou Metro had investigated the matter following complaints lodged by social media users.

Expressing regret over the guard’s behaviour, Guangzhou Metro said they have handed over the matter to police.

Guangzhou Metro added that they have requested its security unit to correct weaknesses to avoid similar incidents from happening in the future.

The security guard, surnamed Ding, had shared the photos showing leather whips, anal plugs, erotic underwear and electric toys that he took from the bag of a secondary school girl.

He also said that beautiful girls were “not serious”.

“Guangzhou has many beautiful girls but they are not too serious. On the job for over 10 days but met too many of them,” he wrote on social media.

Ding further shared that he met a girl who looked like Taiwanese model Lin Chi-lin but her bag had a dildo.

“I have seen too many. Just that I could not take pictures of it as there were too many people at that time.”