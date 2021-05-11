Malaysian publisher Buku Fixi offers free books to those with Covid-19 vaccination card in Klang Valley

Buku Fixi offers free books to Malaysians who have gotten their Covid-19 jab. – Screengrab taken from Buku Fixi’s website

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Independent Malaysian publishing house Buku Fixi has got something in store for those with Covid-19 vaccination cards in the Klang Valley.

The local publisher announced today that those who have already gotten their Covid-19 jab can grab a free Fixi book from its bookstore at either Sunway Putra Mall or in Setia Alam.

In a post on Twitter, the award-winning publishing house announced that vaccine takers can head over to the bookstores and collect a free book by just showing the Covid-19 vaccination card.

#CucukBersamaFixi Memandangkan @KedaiFixi SPM hampir dengan salah satu lokasi vaksin (PWTC), kami ingin tawarkan satu buku Fixi percuma untuk mereka yang dah ada kad vaksinasi. Tunjuk saja ke kaunter, dan boleh juga dibuat di lokasi Setia Alam. Sampai 30 Jun. #cucukmyaz pic.twitter.com/lpGRY8kumR — BukuFixi (@BukuFixi) May 11, 2021

“Given that Kedai Fixi Sunway Putra is close to one of the vaccination locations (PWTC), we would like to offer a free Fixi book for those who already have a vaccination card.

“Just show it to the counter. It [redemption] can also be made at the Setia Alam branch,” reads the tweet with the hashtag #CucukBersamaFixi.

Established in 2011, Buku Fixi focuses on urban contemporary novels.

The publishing house sells books online and in stores nationwide.

The offer is valid until June 30.