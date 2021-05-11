Malay Mail

Malaysian publisher Buku Fixi offers free books to those with Covid-19 vaccination card in Klang Valley

Tuesday, 11 May 2021 04:30 PM MYT

BY MILAD HASSANDARVISH

Buku Fixi offers free books to Malaysians who have gotten their Covid-19 jab. – Screengrab taken from Buku Fixi’s website
KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Independent Malaysian publishing house Buku Fixi has got something in store for those with Covid-19 vaccination cards in the Klang Valley.

The local publisher announced today that those who have already gotten their Covid-19 jab can grab a free Fixi book from its bookstore at either Sunway Putra Mall or in Setia Alam.

In a post on Twitter, the award-winning publishing house announced that vaccine takers can head over to the bookstores and collect a free book by just showing the Covid-19 vaccination card.

“Given that Kedai Fixi Sunway Putra is close to one of the vaccination locations (PWTC), we would like to offer a free Fixi book for those who already have a vaccination card.

“Just show it to the counter. It [redemption] can also be made at the Setia Alam branch,” reads the tweet with the hashtag #CucukBersamaFixi.

Established in 2011, Buku Fixi focuses on urban contemporary novels.

The publishing house sells books online and in stores nationwide.

The offer is valid until June 30.

