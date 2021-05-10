Hari Raya or not, Muslim feeders in Ipoh to continue feeding strays during festive season

Besides feeding strays at Pasir Pinji market, beauty consultant Nazirah Abd Rahman also feeds abandoned dogs at Bukit Merah in Menglembu. — Photo courtesy of Nazirah Abd Rahman

IPOH, May 10 — When Hari Raya comes, feeder Nazirah Abd Rahman will not be busy entertaining house guests.

Instead, the 44-year-old will be devoting her time to feeding strays in Ipoh.

Nazirah said she had expanded her feeding activities to Bukit Merah in Menglembu after noticing a pack of abandoned dogs at a newly-built shop house project.

“I have been feeding them for the past year after I came across them when passing the area to get to my workplace,” she said.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Nazirah said besides feeding dogs at Menglembu, she also feeds stray dogs and cats at Pasir Pinji market.

The mother of three children aged between 22 and 25, had been feeding strays for the past four years due to sympathy.

While she will not be working on Hari Raya, the beauty consultant said she would travel from her home in Batu Gajah to Menglembu to first before dropping by the Pasir Pinji market.

“I normally start my feeding rounds after Maghrib prayers when I completed my work for the day.”

Nazirah said she would buy RM4 worth of white rice and mix it with kibbles and wet food before feeding it to the strays.

“Sometimes I will also buy fried chicken just to give them a treat,” she said, adding that she spends about RM50 daily on feeding strays.

To ensure she has enough to take care of strays, Nazirah dresses up as a clown and performs at local cafe Konda Kondi, selling shaped balloons.

“I also perform at functions,” she said,

Grandmother Ramlah Darus has been stocking up on seafood to enable her to continue feeding strays at Tanjung Rambutan market on Hari Raya. — Photo courtesy of Ramlah Darus

Meanwhile, it will be another feeding day for grandmother Ramlah Darus on Hari Raya.

The 58-year-old, who feeds stray dogs and cats at Tanjung Rambutan market, said it would be a pity for the strays if she skips feeding on that day.

Ramlah explained that most shops in the area will be closed during the celebration.

“As such, if I do not feed them, they will go hungry.”

To ensure she has enough food mainly fish to feed them, Ramlah said she had started to stock up on the seafood.

“I need to keep stock to ensure there is enough supply to feed them,” said Ramlah, who started feeding strays three years ago.

Ramlah, who uses a motorcycle to go on her feeding rounds, said it gave her immense joy to be able to feed the strays.

Those interested in hiring Nazirah for events can contact her at 012-5335133.