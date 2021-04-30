Prince William joins social media boycott over racism

Britain’s Prince William reacts to a question from the media as he leaves from a visit to the School 21 following its re-opening after the easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in east London March 11, 2021. — Justin Tallis/Pool pic via Reuters

LONDON, April 30 — Britain’s Prince William said today he would join a weekend boycott of social media announced by football clubs and the sport’s overseer bodies, in protest at racist abuse of players.

“As President of the FA (Football Association) I join the entire football community in the social media boycott this weekend,” the Duke of Cambridge tweeted.

Clubs and a coalition of football organisations including the English FA and Premier League have said they will not post on their channels this weekend.

The campaign has grown beyond football, with other sports bodies joining in plus sponsors and broadcasters.

Britain’s royal family has been contending with its own issues over prejudice, after William’s younger brother Harry and his wife Meghan accused an unidentified member of the monarchy of racism.

The explosive charges prompted William to defend the institution he will eventually lead. “We’re very much not a racist family,” he said. — AFP