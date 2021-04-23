Ipoh's Tun Razak Library hands out awards to bookworms on World Book Day

V. Kiranyaah, a Year Four pupil at SK Marian Convent, says she has read 105 books. ― Pictures by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

IPOH, April 23 ― V. Kiranyaah is only just 10-years-old but she has read a total of 105 books.

The Year Four pupil of SK Marian Convent said she started reading when she was five years old.

“My parents encourage all their three children to read, saying it's a healthy hobby,” she said, adding her favourite books were from the Harry Potter series.

Kiranyaah said sometimes she can read one book a day depending on her daily schedule.

“I normally read after I am done with all my homework,” she said, adding that reading had increased her vocabulary which helps her studies.

For her reading feat, Kiranyaah was presented with an award by the Tun Razak Library for the childrens category in conjunction with the World Book Day today.

Phuan Im Wah finds any time a good time to read.

Meanwhile, the winner of the senior citizen category Phuan Im Wah said he reads whenever he has free time.

The self-confessed bookworm said he picked up his reading habits during his teenage years.

“I started borrowing books from a community library near my Kampung Tawas home when I was 19 years old.

“I would read whenever I have the time.

“Even while waiting for someone I will not waste time,” said the 59-year-old Sin Chew Daily journalist.

The father of two said besides being a member of Tun Razak Library, he is also a registered member of the State Library.

V. Kiranyaah(right) and Phuan Im Wah receiving their awards by Tun Razak Library for their reading habits.

Besides Kiranyaah and Phuan, other winners include Seeni Surath Faritha and Mardhiah Mohd Asri who won for the adult and teenager categories respectively

All winners received a hamper and certificate each.

Earlier at the launching of the event, Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Bahrain said the council was in the process of digitising the library which is operated by the Ipoh City Council.

“We are in the final stage of discussions.”

Once the process is completed, members will be able to connect with libraries all over the world.