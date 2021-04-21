Instagram influencer deletes controversial photo with PU Amin, apologises for offending the public (VIDEO)

Nadira Isaac says she removed the Instagram post out of respect for the Islamic preacher. — Pictures from Instagram/Nadira Isaac, Heartt Tony

PETALING JAYA, April 21 — Instagram personality and beauty entrepreneur Nadira Isaac has removed a controversial photograph with Islamic preacher Pencetus Ummah (PU) Amin from her social media platform.

This comes after the influencer was lambasted by the public for posing provocatively in a figure-hugging white dress during a recent product launch which Amin attended.

The 20-year-old who has 163,000 Instagram followers also posted an apology video, asking Malaysians to forgive her oversight.

Nadira said she was sorry for implicating Amin in the matter, adding that the snapshot was just like her other Instagram posts.

“But this time, I admit I made a mistake.

“I have deleted the post to respect PU Amin and I also would like to apologise to everyone I have offended, especially PU Amin and the public.

“I will work hard to improve myself and that you pray for me to follow the right path,” she said last night.

Nadira said she would love to invite Amin to deliver another sermon at her workplace, promising a more appropriate setting.

Her apology received 233,894 views at the time of writing.

On Saturday, Nadira had invited Amin for a prayer recital and short religious talk at the launch of her latest beauty product.

Malaysians were outraged by Nadira and her fellow influencer Hertonnye Linggom’s (Heartt Tony) white dresses that were deemed immodest for Ramadan.

Following Nadira’s apology, Hertonye also took measures to edit the now-famous snapshot but blurring out their exposed body parts.

Amin, whose real name is Mohamad Amirul Amin Maula Lokman Hakim, also came under fire for posing with the women, prompting him to apologise on Facebook.

He explained he didn’t have physical contact with the women and left after he delivered a sermon.