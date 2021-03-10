Selangor retiree wins Magnum’s first jackpot for 2021 worth over RM22m

Magnum’s first jackpot was won by a retiree from Puchong, Selangor. — Picture courtesy of Magnum

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — A retiree from Puchong, Selangor raked in over RM22 million in Magnum’s first jackpot for the year.

In a statement, the company revealed that the winner had bought his winning ticket from the Puchong Utama agency

The lucky winner, said the company, has been a loyal player of Magnum Jackpot since 2009 and always buys advance draws to ensure he does not miss any draws.

“This time around, the lucky numbers that brought him this huge fortune are the numbers 2802 (1st prize) and 7189 (2nd prize).”

The winner had spent RM30 on the numbers.

The man, whose identity was not revealed, said he was thrilled and overjoyed when he saw the winning numbers appear in the Magnum 4D live draw on the mobile app.

To double confirm, the man enlisted his wife’s help and the couple checked the results again on the app.

He said he could barely sleep after the draw on March 3.

“I believe luck will strike one day and it did!”

He said he would utilise some of his winnings by donating to charity homes that had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Do good and good will come to you and I am willing to help others whenever I can.”

Meanwhile, the company said all its outlets continues to adhere to SOPs; enforcing social distancing, temperature screening, providing hand sanitizers to customers and also advising the customers to purchase up to six advance draws.

Customers are advised to prepare their lucky numbers before entering the outlets, and to purchase numbers during off-peak hours to avoid potential congestion.