Generous headmistress in Melaka boarding school treats SPM students to McDonald’s meal after receiving hints

Form 5 student Muhammad Danial Asyraf Azahari said it was cool of their headmistress Jaliah Abu to accommodate their fast-food cravings. ― Picture via Twitter @EnyolDanial

PETALING JAYA, March 4 ― The fast-food cravings of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students at a boarding school in Melaka has been answered by their generous headmistress.

Sekolah Menengah Teknik Melaka’s entire Form 5 cohort had a hankering for McDonald’s so they appointed Muhammad Danial Asyraf Azahari as a representative to give hints to their headmistress Jaliah Abu.

Danial, who shared the story on Twitter, was merely trying his luck but was taken aback when the accommodating teacher agreed without hesitation.

The clever student had contacted the headmistress on WhatsApp, informing her that Pengkalan Chepa MARA Junior Science College had ordered McDonald’s for its students.

terima kasih pengetua kami sayang pengetua 😘❣️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/qsHvOjMqyW — Danny (@EnyolDanial) February 28, 2021

Jaliah quickly caught the hint and asked her student if they wanted meals from the popular fast-food joint to which Danial replied yes.

“Sure, do you want burgers or fried chicken?” Jaliah asked.

She later updated the student that she had ordered McDonald’s for them on Sunday, a day before their Modern Maths exams.

Danial’s tweet about the students’ fast-food victory and their headmistress’ generosity has since been retweeted more than 4,000 times.

In an interview with mStar, Danial said students living in dormitories at boarding schools aren’t allowed to go out to buy their own food due to the pandemic.

“All our food is prepared in the boarding school and we all craved McDonald’s after reading a tweet about another headmistress who bought students McDonald’s.

“So I sent that screenshot to Madam Jaliah and didn’t expect her to reply but she did and even asked what we wanted to eat.

“Last Sunday we had fried chicken, burgers and fries,” said the 18-year-old.

Danial said only his dorm mates knew of the plan but other students found out when his tweet went viral.

“It felt so good to satisfy that craving, motivates us to study.

“When she was distributing the meals, Madam Jaliah told us to do our best for SPM and we will try our best to make the school proud,” said Danial who is from Teluk Mas, Melaka.

The grateful student described Jaliah as a caring teacher who puts the wellbeing of students first.

He said students were fond of the headmistress who was transferred to the school last year.

Commenting on his exam experience in the new normal, Danial said participating in study groups provided some assurance despite Covid-19 disrupting classes last year.